AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual XIT Rodeo kicked off last night with the Watermelon Feed and continues through the weekend August 7 to August 8.

Friday, August 6 is the Pork Chop Feed and a performance by Chancey Williams.

Saturday, August 7, will be the “World’s Largest Free Barbecue” along with a performance by The Great Divide.

Tickets are available here.