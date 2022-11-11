AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Women in Science Endeavors-Amarillo (WISE) announced that the annual WISE conference will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the AmTech Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd.

Officials stated that WISE is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) conference hosted each year for girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The event will include hands-on activities led by female presenters in STEM fields.

Officials noted that the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative has been a supporter of WISE since 2010.

“Encouraging STEM in early education plays a key role in the enthusiasm and pursuit of classes and future career fields of study,” Kari Hollandsworth, Golden Spread CEO and WISE Committee Treasurer, said, “STEM education enables our next generation of innovators by creating critical thinkers and increasing science literacy. Golden Spread is proud to be a sponsor of the WISE Conference.”

The release stated that WISE has been around for more than 30 years and was originally called Expanding Your Horizons.

“The conference has been going strong since 1989,” Stacy Sanning, P.E., Golden Spread Manager, Member Programs and Services, and current WISE Committee Chair said. “In fact, that is our theme for this year, 1989 WISE Original. I am grateful to have been a part of this program for the past 17 years. It is amazing to see middle school girls having fun with math and science activities. We have had high school students, once participants, come back to the conference to help out and serve as mentors. It is my hope that WISE has provided a positive impact on the career choice of these students.”

Officials noted that the event will include a light breakfast, three STEM activities/sessions, lunch, a t-shirt and a souvenir bag.

For more information, visit the Women In Science Endeavors – Amarillo website.