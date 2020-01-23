Annual Southwest Beef Symposium returns to Amarillo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual Southwest Beef Symposium is back in Amarillo.

The theme of this year’s conference — Exploring beef marketing opportunities.

The event includes roundtable Q& A sessions about topics regarding beef quality and sustainability.

The symposium continues tomorrow the Embassy Suites with the following topics and speakers:

  • Breed Type Comparisons of Foraging Behaviors, Andres Cibils, Ph.D., New Mexico State University.
  • Fitting Cattle Genetics to the Environment, Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension, Amarillo.
  • Meeting the Sustainability Expectations of Consumers, Sarah Place, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Denver, Colorado.
  • National Beef Quality Audit, Chase DeCoit, NCBA.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss