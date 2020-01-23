Annual Southwest Beef Symposium returns to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual Southwest Beef Symposium is back in Amarillo.
The theme of this year’s conference — Exploring beef marketing opportunities.
The event includes roundtable Q& A sessions about topics regarding beef quality and sustainability.
The symposium continues tomorrow the Embassy Suites with the following topics and speakers:
- Breed Type Comparisons of Foraging Behaviors, Andres Cibils, Ph.D., New Mexico State University.
- Fitting Cattle Genetics to the Environment, Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension, Amarillo.
- Meeting the Sustainability Expectations of Consumers, Sarah Place, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Denver, Colorado.
- National Beef Quality Audit, Chase DeCoit, NCBA.
