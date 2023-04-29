AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Tripps Harley Davidson set to host a “Harley Party Kick off” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Officials detailed that the “Original Harley Party” will be held on July 29.

According to a Tripps Harley Davidson news release, more than 3,000 people are expected for the party, which will include live music, food and beverages, vendor booths, and a reverse drawing.

Officials said a reverse drawing will be done for a 2023 Harley Davidson or $15,000 VISA gift card the bike aims to be unveiled at Tripp`s at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 VISA gift card.

THD said $90 will pay for two people, to get one chance to win the grand prize and one chance to win the Second Chance. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Restaurants and cook teams, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers are needed for the event, according to THD.

Fun run

The bike run will begin at Tripp`s and end at the Harley Party, where participants will have early admission to the event. Riders must have a Harley Party ticket and pay an additional cost of $20 per bike.

Vendor booths

A variety of businesses and nonprofits from leather to jewelry to insurance to raffle tickets.

THD added that the proceeds will benefit Family Support Services, which serves more than 25,000 people each year in the areas of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence intervention and prevention; veteran resources; affordable counseling; family strengthening; labor trafficking prevention; and violence prevention education in schools and the community. FSS has Amarillo`s only safe house for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults and operates a 24-hour Helpline (806-374-5433).

For more information on how to purchase tickets or volunteer with the 25th annual Original Harley Party, visit the Family Support Service of Amarillo website, or contact Event Coordinator Joette Campbell at (806)342-2503.