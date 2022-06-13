AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The MTK Foundation announced their 10th annual 5K/10K run on Saturday, July 16 at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.

The event is for people of all ages. There are a number of categories to participate in.

MTK 5K/10K Categories

Sleep Walker Stay at home and donate $20 fee



1 Mile Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. For families and people new to the sport $20 fee



5K/10K Run 7:30 a.m. Prizes for 5K/10K male & female Overall $25 fee



5K/10K School UIL Run 7:30 a.m. For runners under Texas UIL oversight $15 fee



For information and registration, visit the MTK Run website.