AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The MTK Foundation announced their 10th annual 5K/10K run on Saturday, July 16 at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.

The event is for people of all ages. There are a number of categories to participate in.

MTK 5K/10K Categories

  • Sleep Walker
    • Stay at home and donate
    • $20 fee
  • 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
    • 8 a.m.
    • For families and people new to the sport
    • $20 fee
  • 5K/10K Run
    • 7:30 a.m.
    • Prizes for 5K/10K male & female Overall
    • $25 fee
  • 5K/10K School UIL Run
    • 7:30 a.m.
    • For runners under Texas UIL oversight
    • $15 fee

For information and registration, visit the MTK Run website.