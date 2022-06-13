AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The MTK Foundation announced their 10th annual 5K/10K run on Saturday, July 16 at Stephen F. Austin Middle School.
The event is for people of all ages. There are a number of categories to participate in.
MTK 5K/10K Categories
- Sleep Walker
- Stay at home and donate
- $20 fee
- 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk
- 8 a.m.
- For families and people new to the sport
- $20 fee
- 5K/10K Run
- 7:30 a.m.
- Prizes for 5K/10K male & female Overall
- $25 fee
- 5K/10K School UIL Run
- 7:30 a.m.
- For runners under Texas UIL oversight
- $15 fee
For information and registration, visit the MTK Run website.