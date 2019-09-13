Annual Good Time Barbecue Cook-Off in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You know summer is coming to an end when the annual Good Times Barbecue Cook-off takes place.

Teams came together today in downtown Amarillo to compete for bragging rights and awards.

For 24 years, the barbecue has been an Amarillo Chamber of Commerce tradition.

More than 6,000 people come out to enjoy the taste and smells of great Texas barbecue.

The teams compete for first, second, and third-place honors for the best ribs, brisket and “other” meats in professional, corporate, or amateur divisions.

There is also a showmanship category where teams compete using extravagant themes and costumes to decorate their booths.