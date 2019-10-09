Annual Girl Power event held this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual Girl Power event put on by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health was tonight.

The event is to help improve self-esteem, physical activity, and internet safety among women.

It was open to girls ages 10 to 14 who could also bring an important woman in their life.

“So, I’m telling the girls about three lessons I’ve learned in life and probably the most important being that there’s gonna be a lot of people out there that tell you that you can’t do something. It’s just really important to know that you need to not be one of those people,” said Dr. Shauna Thornhill, keynote speaker and owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists.

Tonight’s theme was “Why Be Boring When You Can Be Flamazing?”

Our own Meaghan Collier was the emcee for the event.