Annual ‘Get Your Licks on Route 66’ tour making stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Annual “Get You Licks on Route 66” tour is making a stop in Amarillo.

It is happening on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supply Plus on SW 45th.

According to officials, there will be hundred of cats and dogs up for adoption needing a home.

“This is our 13th annual tour and in the first 12 years we have helped to place over 14,000 pets and so we are hoping to get another thousand adopted this year, so everybody will hopefully come out to there local shelter even if its not today they will come out there and adopt,” said Susan Sims, Founder of Get Your Licks on Route 66.

