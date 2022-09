AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual Boys Ranch Rodeo kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Boys Ranch said this year’s event will have family-friendly games and activities that begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Rodeo Tickets are $10 with a free barbecue lunch at noon included. The rodeo begins at 2:30 p.m.

Children from Boys Ranch will compete in events ranging from stick horse barrel racing and mutton busting.