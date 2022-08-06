AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo Public Library, the 10th annual AMA-CON will be from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 7.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for a 2-day pass, or $5 for a single day pass. There is free admission for kids ages 6 and under.

According to the release, AMA-CON is a pop-culture convention that is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library. Officials stated that AMA-CON typically draws thousands of pop culture enthusiasts to Amarillo.

“We love that AMA-CON raises funds that the Friends use to support Library programs.” Amanda Barrera, director of the Amarillo Public Library said. “We especially love how it brings people together and highlights Amarillo Public Library programs and services. We pride ourselves on offering a family- friendly, educational atmosphere; at AMA-CON there is always something to see, do, and learn.”

According to the release, the special guests at this year’s AMA-CON include:

Joe Fiduccia and his full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in Transformers: Age of Extinction. Builtwith legal permission from Hasbro, Fiduccia built the truck to inspire his young son that all dreams are possible with handwork and determination.

Bahador Bakh and Bumblebee-also a Transformer replica.

James Breakwell, author of The Chosen Twelve, which critics describe as “The Hunger Games meets Hitchhikers Guideto the Galaxy” or “Lord of the Flies meets Philip K Dick.” Other books include Only Dead on the Inside: A Parent’s Guideto Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse, Bare Minimum Parenting: The Ultimate Guide to Not Quite Ruining Your Child, and How to Save Your Child from Ostrich Attacks, Accidental Time Travel, and Anything Else that Might Happen on an Average Tuesday-among others.

A team of linguists which includes David Peterson, who has created languages for Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World and Dune; Marc Okrand, who created the Vulcan and Klingon languages for Star Trek; and Jessie Sams, who consulted on languages for Motherland: Fort Salem.

Voiceover artist Chris Patton whose credits include Haikyuu!!, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might.

Artist Chaz Kemp and author Carolyn Kay. Kemp specializes in fantasy, cyberpunk, sci-fi & steampunk illustrations. Together, Kemp and Kay are the creators of the Ashelon series of books set in a fantasy steampunk world.

The release mentioned other highlights of AMA-CON 2022 which include:

Five separate Cosplay contests: Kids, Anime, Comic, Gaming, and Sci-Fi/Original Characters

Panels on art, literature, language, and science

Vendors offering everything from comic books to steampunk jewelry and more

Geek Prom, Art Show, and Sketch Off

Science activities from the Don Harrington Discovery Center

Gaming tournaments, demonstrations, and free play

Fantastic creatures from the Amarillo Zoo

For more information about AMA-CON, contact the Amarillo Public Library, or visit the AMA-CON website.