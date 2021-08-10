Annual $1 million gift presented, part of largest donation in WT history

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The latest round of checks, totaling to $1 million, were presented Monday to the West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Foundation by Paul Engler, as part of his $80 million gift that stands as the largest in the university’s history.

In 2017, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation committed to donating $1 million a year for at least 80 years to both the University’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

“We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and the Engler Foundation for their transformative investment in the future of West Texas A&M,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “This investment in the future of our entire region, as outlined in our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, will continue to mold WT for the foreseeable future, just as Paul’s entrepreneurial spirit completely reshaped the cattle industry.”

$500,000 per year in annual disbursements to both colleges, according to WTAMU, are intended to attract additional donors to support faculty, students, and creative research initiatives.

“Mr. Engler’s gift has not only supported important strategic initiatives in both Colleges, but has elevated WT to a whole new level of philanthropic support,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Others see the impact and moment that the Engler Foundation legacy gift has generated for the University, and people want to invest in something that is making a difference across the whole Panhandle region.”

“On behalf of Paul, myself and the foundation, it is exciting to see the transformation taking place in both colleges,” said David Terry, CEO of the Engler Foundation, regarding the Monday presentation.