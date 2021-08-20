Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare changes location of Drive-Thru Canine Vaccination Clinic due to high demand

by: Erin Rosas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) has changed its Drive-Thru Canine Vaccination Clinic location to the North Parking Lot of Dick Bivens Stadium due to the “impressive” response from the community, according to a press release by the City of Amarillo.

The first Drive-Thru on Aug. 14 resulted in around 500 dogs receiving vaccinations and for the next three Saturdays (Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 4), from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the AAMW will continue to give community dogs the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine, the city said.

“We had a tremendous response to our first vaccination clinic, so much so that extra space is needed so that everyone has the opportunity to have their dog vaccinated – free of charge,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley.

For more information visit amw.amarillo.gov.

