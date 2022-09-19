via WTAMU: Col. Steven McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety; Val and Pat White of Wellington; and Betty Solis of Amarillo

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a recent announcement from West Texas A&M University, the deadline to RSVP for “The Phoenix” event during Homecoming Week has been extended to Sept. 21, and will have KAMR Local 4 News Co-Anchor Andy Justus standing as its master of ceremonies.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, said WT, with tickets costing $75. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets here or by calling the WT Alumni Association at 806-651-2317.

WT described that Justus will help the WT Alumni Association honor the year’s Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients: Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety; Val and Pat White, ranchers and philanthropists from Wellington; and Betty Solis, a retired educator from Amarillo.

via WTAMU: Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety; Val and Pat White of Wellington; and Betty Solis of Amarillo

The Distinguished Alumni Award is considered the highest honor given by the association and has been presented every year since 1970. WT said that each of the 119 alumni honored with the award “has gained distinction through their professional achievements in career or military service, leadership and impact in their communities, and support to WT.”