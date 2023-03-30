AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4’s Andy Justus appeared on Studio 4 on Thursday to try a new Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing ice cream with the Today in Amarillo team getting in on the fun on Friday morning.

Andy states that he loves ranch dressing, so he volunteered to try the interesting ice cream flavor his reaction was hilarious.

He describes the ice cream as tasting like chives and garlic getting together and having an ice cream baby, he said that those flavors should not be included in with sugar and cream. He also said the first bite of it gave him the carrot dipped in ranch taste.

This ice cream flavor is in stores but only for a limited of time.

In addition, the KAMR Local 4 News Today in Amarillo team got in on the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream experience on Friday morning, making it clear that the ice cream was a hard pass.

The team also tried a pimento cheese and hummus sandwich in a segment called Curious Cuisine just to add to the morning excitement.