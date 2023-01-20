AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Elevate Amarillo, the organization is set to launch Forward, a new leadership development program that launches on May 2 and will include KAMR Local 4 News’ Andy Justus as a guest leader.

Forward sessions will begin on May 2 and end on June 6, occurring every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for six consecutive weeks at Innovation Outpost, located at 1220 S. Polk St., officials said.

The program, according to officials, aims to develop a learning relationship between Amarillo’s highest-profile executives and rising young leaders to create a “regional talent pipeline.”

Officials noted that space for the program is limited to 38 spots for high achievers under the of 40 in the Panhandle region. Sessions within the program give attendees the tools and skills that are needed to “define the region’s future,” officials said.

“The goal of Forward is to inspire emerging leaders to work with diverse groups, establish purpose, and build relationships that make an impact in the Texas Panhandle, creating a legacy that blesses generations to come,” said Lloyd Brown, local author and entrepreneur, “I’m honored to serve as faculty for the inaugural class.”

Leaders that are set to assist in the program include the following:

Lloyd Brown, Author/Entrepreneur

Michael Cruz, CEO, BSA Health System

Melodie Graves, Associate Director of Academic Advising Amarillo College

Dr. Emily Hunt, Dean of the College of Engineering at WTAMU

Kari Hollandsworth, CEO, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative

Andy Justus, News Anchor, KAMR Local 4 News

Elevate Amarillo added that the vision of the new program is to elevate local young talent by providing educational opportunities, and empowering them which will aid in the further development of the Panhandle.

The program was established in partnership with Innovation Outpost in Amarillo and Milwaukee-based Forward 48.

Head to amarillo.forward48.com for more information along with an application for the Forward program.