CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is set to honor this year’s Distinguished Alumni recipients at a celebration ceremony on Oct. 12 and KAMR Local 4 News Co-Anchor Andy Justus is set to serve as the master of ceremonies.

The ceremony, according to officials, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at The Phoenix during Homecoming Week.

Those interested can purchase tickets here for $75 and the deadline to RSVP is Oct. 2.

Justus will assist the WT Alumni Association in honoring the recipients which include Gary Barnes, WT’s former vice president of finance and business, and William E. “Bill” Semmelbeck, a WT MBA graduate and professor emeritus of business. Semmelbeck died in August after the 2023 distinguished alumni recipients were announced, officials noted.

A release from WT read that Justus graduated from Boys Ranch and went on to graduate from WT where he was named “Man of the Year.” Justus moved to the news desk in October 2003 after his time as a sports director at KAMR Local 4 News.

Justus was awarded the AISD Warren Kincaid Award in 2007 and the Hero for Children State Education Award in 2006 for his continued work in area schools. According to WT, Justus also earned a spot in WT’s Communication Hall of Fame for his accomplishments at the news desk and in the community.

The Distinguished Alumni Award, according to WT, “is the highest honor given by the WT Alumni Association and has been given annually since 1970.” The 124 alumni that have received the award gained distinction through their leadership, professional achievements, and support to WT.