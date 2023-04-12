AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department recently announced that one of its officers was honored by Andrea’s Project as their officer of the quarter.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police Officer Micah Heagen was recognized by Andrea’s Project, a local organization that raises awareness of the dangers of drunk driving, as the officer of the quarter. Officials said that Heagen made 63 drunk driving-related arrested in 2022.

“(Heagen’s) supervisors state that his efforts are measurable, and he has made a positive impact on traffic safety,” the release said. “…Heagen has also gone above and beyond by reaching out to the family of a DWI crash to check on them frequently and offer support… Thank you for making a difference, Officer Heagen!”

According to a post on Andrea’s Project’s Facebook page, they called Heagen “a true hero.”

Officials from the department encouraged members of the public to plan ahead for a ride to prevent drinking and driving in the community.