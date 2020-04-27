ANB resumes Paycheck Protection Program processing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank has resumed processing loans for local small businesses and business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program

“This second round of funding is critical for local, small businesses who missed the first round,” says William Ware, president of ANB. “We are here to help our local small businesses and business owners during this tough time. We never stopped taking applications, anticipating the increase in Government funding. If you were in our queue or just applied, we will do what it takes to get our customers the money they need.”

As of Friday, April 24, ANB has funded 2,533 PPP loans for businesses bank-wide. Ware said 2,232 of ANB’s loans have gone to small businesses with less than 50 employees and said the average loan amount is $171,000.

“Unlike the big banks, our focus is on local, small businesses, and business owners,” Ware added.