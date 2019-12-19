ANB report: Local economy continuing to stall out; better outlook for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank’s (ANB) report on the economy through November 2019 says the Panhandle economy is stalling out, mostly because commodity prices are low and job growth has slowed.

According to the report, commodity-related sectors did not do as well this year as they did in 2018.

Matt Ramsey, a senior investment officer and vice president at ANB, said this is a soft patch.

“The good news is we’ve gotten several rate cuts from the Fed. So, we have lower interest rates than what we did last year and we’re seeing some resolution from the trade war,” Ramsey said.

However, local cattle producers struggled during a breakeven year.

“Cattle prices are $1.20 right now, people are making money,” said Ross Wilson, CEO of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association. “It’s not been that case the entire year. I’d say maybe half of the year has been profitable for the cattle feeders.”

Local oil and gas producers took some losses as well.

“The price fluctuations do make a difference in the economy. Right now gas is very, very low. It’s about $2.20 in MCF,” said Judy Stark, president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association.

It is not all bad news. Both industries, which play a crucial role in our economy, see good things ahead.

“We’re optimistic going into 2020 that profitability for cattle feeding is going to increase,” Wilson added.

The PPROA is also looking forward to the new year.

“I think we have a very strong economic future and I do see oil and gas going up in 2020,” Stark said. “It will definitely stabilize if not increase in my mind.”

ANB will release its official economic forecast for 2020 in January.

“We’re excited about the future,” Ramsey said. “We’ve brought in a lot of hotels, we have the Sod Poodles, we have the vet school. There’s lots of positive things going on in Amarillo. We think this is a soft patch which we’ll likely come out of and continue to grow.”

Ramsey said not everything is stalling out. Amarillo has very low unemployment at just 2.4%. Also, with low interest rates, he expects to see the housing market take off next year.

