An Oklahoma manhunt on a wildlife management area ends in surrender

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A search for a suspect that had allegedly started several fires on a wildlife management area in Oklahoma, and reportedly fired multiple shots at responding firefighters, ended with the suspects’ surrender.

According to a Facebook post published by the Oklahoma Game Wardens on Sunday, April 19, they said on Friday, April 17, Oklahoma State Game Wardens LT. Max Crocker (Texas County) and Mike Baker (Beaver County) helped the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a manhunt on the Optima Wildlife Management Area.

According to the Facebook post, the search was for a suspect that had allegedly started several fires on the WMA, and then started firing multiple shots at the responding firefighters with a semiautomatic rifle.

The post continued by saying the suspect had been camping on the area illegally and had been asked to leave.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook post, at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 17, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries reported to any of the first responders or the suspect, according to the post.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook said the following day, Saturday, April 18 Game Warden Baker returned to the scene to find the firearm that was reportedly used by the suspect to shoot at the firefighters.

The post said Baker found a semiautomatic rifle and two empty magazines that is believed to be the same weapon used by the suspect.

According to The Texas County Sheriffs’ office, it is still an ongoing and active investigation.

