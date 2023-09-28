AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Although KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer Erin Rosas is not getting married, she had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses at Ruthette’s Bridal in Canyon for the “An Experience With” social media series.

Rosas was accompanied by KAMR Local 4 News Forecaster Mari Ferrel who was more than willing to spend the day getting in glam wedding dresses.

Co-owners Colette Lane and Avery Pinkerton said they make it their mission to create a fun-loving and comfortable environment for every bride who walks in the door. Although they fully assist in the wedding dress shopping experience, Lane noted that it’s the bride who has to make the final decision.

Pinkerton added that they often take trips to New York and Chicago to find wedding dresses that would fit the store and to keep up on the latest trends. The bridal boutique had an abundance of dresses for all shapes and sizes and accessories including hats, jewelry, and jackets.

The co-owners also invited the community to their Trunk Show set to take place from Oct. 6-7 at Ruthette’s, located at 416 15th St. in Canyon, giving the community the chance to try on the entire 2023 collection from Evie Young Bridal.

To find more information on Ruthette’s Bridal, visit their Facebook page or website.