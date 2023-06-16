AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As summer arrives it might be time to head for the green at West Texas Golf Lounge, located at 9201 Town Square Blvd.

The new facility had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1 and, upon experiencing the fun, it’s safe to say that the indoor golf simulator is an eventful experience.

The TrackMan simulator has hundreds of golf courses from around the country in the system, and those interested can play virtual golf games with a group of friends.

Want to move up a level? The simulator can experience a round of golf as the rain pours down.

Robert Adams, Golf Operations Manager at West Texas Golf Lounge, explained that there are plenty of opportunities for golf gaming including a private room that people can rent out.

In addition, the facility has a full bar where the public can go to watch an MMA fight or an NBA basketball game, among other sports.

Don’t forget to check out the lounge’s products on display and ready for purchase.

For more information or to book a tee time visit the West Texas Golf Lounge’s website or call 806-803-1783.