AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When children are asked: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” the answer is often “a ballerina.” At the Lone Star Ballet Dance Academy, that feeling can become a reality.

Erin Rosas, KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com digital content producer/host had the opportunity to train like a ballerina at the Lone Star Ballet and experienced a glimpse of the tough training process.

Ballet Instructor Emily Evans took the time to show Rosas the important positions, including first and second positions, that both kids and adults must understand in order to create an intriguing performance.

Evans also noted that posture and techniques throughout the hands and feet will establish a clean foundation to integrate other positions and jumps for a beautiful silhouette.

It was clear that Rosas could grasp the more simple aspects of ballet such as the Saute and Plie, however, trying to venture into the world of turns was a completely different story. Balance and core strength must be present for a turn to work and those elements take repetitive training to lock in, Evans explained.

Overall, ballet training was both a fun experience and a tough workout that anyone can try if they want to feel like a ballerina for a day.

Visit the Lone Star Ballet website for more information on community dance classes including ballet, tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop at every level.