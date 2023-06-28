CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Horses are classic creatures of beauty with their tranquil natures and long-flowing manes, and Dove Creek Equine Rescue in Canyon highlighted them as they gave MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer/Host Erin Rosas a chance to fully engage with the horses.

The rescue center adopts horses that have chronic injuries due to their age and also facilitates adoption for people who are looking for a companion. Trainer Sarah Stephenson aids in the everyday training of the horses in order to establish a healthy relationship between the horses and humans.

In addition, Dove Creek offers volunteer opportunities for those interested, with the website stating, “It is a chance to make a difference in the lives of those who do not have a voice.”

While at Dove Creek, Rosas took the opportunity to saddle up and ride the calm-natured horse, Cooper, and clean out the stalls of the horses in order to fully understand the organization’s everyday workings.

The horses contributed to a feeling of serenity that ran through the whole facility, during Rosas’ visit. The staff clearly cared about every animal, which included a donkey, sheep, and a few adorable mini horses, at the center as they excitedly talked about their everyday work while they interacted with them between sweeping and feedings.

It did not take long to realize why these volunteers do this job every day, considering the picturesque backdrop and the animals that just need some love and attention.

For more information, along with volunteer opportunities visit the Dove Equine website.