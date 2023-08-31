AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All dogs deserve to be spoiled with a luxurious experience, and the Canine Country Club in Amarillo works to ensure a luxury pet hotel and spa awaits every curious canine. KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer and Host Erin Rosas took a tour of the club and had the chance to play with the joyful pups as part of her “An Experience With” series.

The club, located at 13828 FM 2590, offers several accommodations for area dogs including luxury daycare, a grooming spa, and indoor and outdoor play areas that are fully equipped with a jungle gym, toys, and obstacle courses.

Upon arrival, the staff was all smiles and the entrance was complete with pet supplies including dog outfits, an array of dog treats, and something called “dog beer” which was described by the General Manager of the club Curtis McCoy as a liquid formula packed with a chicken profile.

McCoy noted that a play supervisor will always be on-site in the case of a dog experiencing social anxiety. A separate play area is available to accommodate these dogs.

In addition, the club offers full-day daycare for six hours or more for $31 while half-day daycare for six hours or less is available for $17, according to McCoy.

The Canine Country Club website provided the full list of standard room prices available for any sized dog:

The Loft: 4×8 foot small loft $50 a night for single occupancy $95 a night for double occupancy

The Villa: 8×6 foot spacious villa $60 a night for single occupancy $115 a night for double occupancy $165 a night for triple occupancy

Penthouse Suite : 8×8 penthouse $70 a night for single occupancy $133 a night for double occupancy $193 a night for triple occupancy

: Presidential Suite: 10×8 largest suite $88 a night for single occupancy $168 a night for double occupancy $243 a night for triple occupancy



McCoy noted that it’s important to first bring a dog to the daycare to experience the other dogs before leaving them overnight.

Those interested can reserve a spot for their dog to experience all the fun here.