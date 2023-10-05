AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Need a little dance in your life? The Amarillo Performing Arts Center gives the community a chance to take a variety of classes including jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, tumble and more, along with private sessions.

KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer Erin Rosas set out to learn a few jazz moves with Owner/Dance Instructor of the APAC Schae Burley for her “An Experience With” social media series. Rosas struggled with the coordination factors, considering she has no dance experience; However, Burley’s patience and fun energy quickly shifted the dynamic.

Burley taught with high-energy and went on to fully explain every move in a multitude of ways. She also emphasized that confidence is important and to not beat down the effort that is being put into each move.

After around 30-45 minutes of slowly forming a fun jazz combination, Rosas was ready to put the music on and see if her timing improved throughout the session. In a fun surprise, Burley turned off the main lights and utilized studio strobe lights, creating a “Saturday Night Fever” vibe.

In the end, Rosas was able to perform the counts, realizing that practice makes perfect.

Burley added that performers from the APAC will be included in the Amarillo Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 2 and The Nutcracker set to take place on Dec. 3 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information on classes for ages 2-18 visit the APAC, located at 12910 Coulter St. in Amarillo or the APAC website.