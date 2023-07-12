AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s not every day that one has the opportunity to fly high in the sky while getting a workout, but MyHighPlains.com Digital Content Producer/Host Erin Rosas had the chance to do just that at Flying Fitness Aerial Arts Studio.

Flying Fitness, located at 3708 Business Park Dr., allows the community to experience a different type of workout more often seen performed at a circus, making one feel like part of the show.

The studio offers multiple classes including aerial yoga using silks, along with different levels for kids and adults while ensuring the health and safety of participants.

Owner Abby Moldenhauer, who performed with the Ringling Brothers Circus and Barnum & Bailey, explained to Rosas that it was important to take into consideration the level of the participant and to provide patient assistance so they can grow in the aerial arts medium.

During the experience, trained professionals demonstrated each move before Rosas attempted them multiple times. With aerial yoga, participants are achieving a full body workout as arms, legs, and abs are being used to simply stand up on the silks.

According to Rosas, the main draw was the performance aspect as there was an artistic element that the trainers at Flying Fitness will always present in each class.

Check out the Flying Fitness website to book a class time or head over to their Facebook to catch a few training videos.