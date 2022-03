AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AmTech Career Academy and Workforce Solutions Panhandle are teaming up for a career fair for AmTech students from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

“We are excited for this event and hope this will open new doors for students who attend,” said Phillip Flores, Workforce Solutions Panhandle employee.