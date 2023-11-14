AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District announced that AISD elementary students are invited to AmTech Career Academy’s Elementary Night on Thursday in which students will have the chance to learn about different career path options at AmTech.

According to organizers, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd., AISD elementary school student and their parents, along with elementary school faculty and staff, will learn about different career pathways through student demonstrations throughout the campus.

Organizers noted that the event will showcase the different career options, giving elementary students the chance to learn more and further plan for their futures.