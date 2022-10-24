AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AmTech announced that its Student Based Enterprise, AmTech Gear, will open a new mobile kiosk on Monday at the Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd.

Operating hours, according to officials, will be from 8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will offer “a variety of products and services to its market on campus.”

The new kiosk was created by BMF students at the career academy and officials added the students were responsible for every part of small business ownership which included marketing, inventory management, and sales.

Officials said that the new kiosk will bring convenience as it can move locations to ensure simple product distribution.

“AmTech Gear is a Student Based Enterprise created and run by entrepreneurial-minded students and DECA members in the Business, Marketing, and Finance Pathway,” officials said.

Visit the AmTech Career Academy website for more information on academy programs and resources.