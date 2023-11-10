AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AMTECH Career Academy hosted its third “Veterans Day breakfast.”

The breakfast honoring veterans began three years ago after AMTEC Culinary Teacher and Chef Larry Garcia wanted to find a way to thank local veterans.

AMTECH Assistant Principal Tara Moreland shared that had about 14 students prepare the breakfast and it helps teach students the importance of service.

“Veterans Day is a huge part of our history,” said Moreland. “Our students need to know what happened and why we celebrate this day. Again, we just are really pushing our students to be service-minded to have a heart for service, and to serve people in our community.”

AMTECH Attendance Clerk and Army Veteran Paula Fuentes shared she loves seeing the appreciation and believes veterans have earned the recognition.

“I think all students should know what sacrifices all military members have made for them to make our country great to serve everyone, to protect their patriots, and to show appreciation,” said Fuentes. “Because our country would not be free, and a great country without our veterans, and our students need to know that it’s because of the veterans that our country is the way it is. It’s free. You can do anything you want and it’s the best country in the world to live in.”

During the breakfast veterans from all branches of the military get to share their experiences with other veterans and reflect on their time of service.