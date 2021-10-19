AmTech culinary students to host four-course meal for prominent guests

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AmTech culinary students and staff are cooking up something big to spotlight their skills in the kitchen.

According to AmTech Career Academy, as part of the AmTechs Texas ProStart Program, students and staff will create a four-course meal for Texas Restaurant Association President and CEO, Dr. Emily Knight, Panhandle Restaurant Association Board Members, and additional honored guests on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

AmTech added that the Panhandle Restaurant Association supports the area Texas ProStart programs, which includes AISD’s newest culinary school, AmTech Career Academy.

Chef Instructors Rhonda Obenhaus and Larry Garcia, with AmTech students, will host the guests in the new AmTech facilities, located at AmTech Career Academy.