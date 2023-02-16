AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with DECA announced that AmTech Career Academy’s school-based enterprise, AmTech Gear, will be recognized for achieving Gold Level Certification for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to an AmTech press release, AmTech Gear will be among 461 programs recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL.

Officials explained that a school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. AmTech School-based enterprises are operated by students learning in hands-on laboratories connecting National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECAmembers are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”

Officials with DECA detailed that SBE is an educational tool that aims to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

According to the release, The members of the AmTech DECA who contributed to the certification include Jayden Duncan, Christopher Lopez, and Angelo Lovvorn with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisors, Tristyn Day and Beth Dumaoal. The SBE at AmTech Career Academy has operated for one and a half years (s) and is to be commended for this achievement.

DECA added that the School-based Enterprise Certification Program can provide recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and also aims to motivate SBEs to strive for success. SBEs can be certified at three levels which are bronze, silver, or gold.

DECA informs individuals on how to apply for certification by submitting extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved.