AmTech Career Academy opens for tour, set to open this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting in early 2018, the Amarillo Independent School District began to transform the 231,000 square-foot former Hastings distribution center into a state-of-the-art campus and now the AmTech Career Academy will open in the fall of this year.

According to Jay Barrett, principal of AmTech, the academy will have nine different schools with 30 different pathways to success.

Barrett said the academy will offer everything from culinary arts to welding, and everything in between.

“We don’t look at it as an entire group but individuals students that will find their niche, find what they are good at and then really go for it,” said Barrett.

Barrett said their largest program is health science and medical arts, with 800 students enrolled.

He added that overall they have signed up almost 3,000 students.

He said most of the facility will open during the fall of this year, with the remainder opening in January of 2022.

The opening of the new campus will also see the dissolution of AACAL.

“AACAL will dissolve and become part of AmTech Career Academy. So, there is no more AACAL after this year. What we will do is take our five programs of study and meld those with what we’re doing here at AmTech,” said Barrett.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said AmTech will change the city and lives of students.

“It will change the trajectory of their future families and their earning capacity,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson said Amarillo is becoming a leader for other cities.

“Amarillo is stepping out in a leadership role, not to just meet the needs of our citizens and increase the quality of life in Amarillo, but to be a leader across the state,” said Mayor Nelson.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation matched a $50,000 grant from Texas Workforce Commission to be used by AISD for aviation job training and welding equipment, which was approved by the Amarillo City Council.

The AEDC said both of these fields are in high demand in our area.

Barrett said they have teamed with Amarillo College to align their pathways so students can have an easy transition from high school to college, while also earning college credits.

Another addition to AmTech will be the seventh branch of Education Credit Union.