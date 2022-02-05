AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A big day over at AmTech Career Academy as hundreds of people came out to cheer on teams from across the panhandle in the robot-drone coliseum in AmTech’s second only competition since opening its doors as they hosted the Texas West and Panhandle First Tech Challenge Robotics North League Tournament.

“We have here at AmTech robot-drone coliseum, 27 teams all vying for four places to advance to Lubbock regionals here in a few weeks,” said Jay Barrett, principal of AmTech Career Academy.

That regional championship competition will take place in two weeks in Lubbock

AmTech Career Academy robotics instructor Darrin Davis said it’s exciting to have the competition at AmTech.

“Even though the robot-drone coliseum isn’t even completed yet, it’s still impressive. People are coming in, it’s jaw-dropping. I have never heard of a place like it before. People are excited. It’s like an academic gymnasium. We can host just about any type of competition in there,” said Davis.

Barrett added Saturday is a celebration of young professionals.

“They are getting into robotics, they are getting into the stem field, they are figuring out their own paths, their own ways and they are having a lot of fun doing it. They are working as teams, collaborating, they learn gracious professionalism. They want to beat the other team but they don’t want to do it in a way that is not right,” said Barrett.

Barrett said that robotics is just one pathway students can choose from at AmTech.

He said the goal of AmTech is to help students find their passion.

“It’s so important that we invest our time and our effort and our equipment and resources into our students. It’s just amazing for our students to find their passion, develop that passion to a successful career,” said Barrett.

On top of the robotics championships happening at AmTech Saturday, AV students were producing content for SMART Technologies and AmTech culinary art students were providing lunch for those who attended.