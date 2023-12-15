AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AmTech Career Academy DECA will be recognized for achieving Thrive Level during the 2023-24 school year at DECA’s International Career Development Conference, scheduled to take place in April 2024 in Anaheim, Calif.

According to officials, DECA offered four campaigns for chapters to complete which are “designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community.”

The chapters that go on to achieve Thrive Level will receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque and will have the chance to participate in the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC). Officials noted that chapters achieve Thrive Level recognition upon completing two out of three chapter campaigns, including the community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign, and promotional campaign.

Chapters, according to officials, also have the option to participate in the membership campaign that will challenge the chapter to achieve two of three goals:

Recruit 20 professional members;

Recruit 20 alumni members; or

Increase student membership by 20 or more members from the previous school year.

Annika Dumaoal and Saralyn Ward, with the assistance from their advisors, Tristyn Day and Beth Dumaoal were the AmTech Career Academy DECA members who contributed to the Thrive recognition, officials detailed. They completed the Ethical Leadership Campaign, during which they collaborated with local businesses to discuss ethical practices in industry and presenting ideas on “Ethics in Business to parents, students, and business owners.

Officials added that the members also completed the Promotional Campaign, focusing on educating and bringing awareness about DECA to the school and the community through tours, presentations, and appreciation noted for faculty and local businesses.