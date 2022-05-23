AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s that special time of year when family and friends are celebrating as high school seniors are graduating and entering the next phase of their life.

Three graduates from AmTech are making the next steps toward their careers after graduating this week. They are joining many who will be the first graduating class of the AmTech Career Academy.

Michael Carrillo has accepted a paid internship at TxDOT after graduation

“I got the interview and thankfully I was one of three to be chosen to go to TxDOT. I want to major in civil engineering, so that’s my dream goal is to work with a company as big as that,” said Carrillo.

Samuel Holton will be attending Amarillo College.

“Before I go on to a bigger college like WT or Texas Tech. I mean I want to be an electronic engineer and get my master’s degree,” said Holton.

And Asher Orick will be heading straight into the workforce after several job offers.

“I’ve gotten a couple here in town, about five here in town. I’ve gotten one from New Mexico and right now, I work for one company and I have worked with them for about a year and a half now,” said Orick.

All three grads said attending AmTech opened doors for them with internships and certifications that gave them a leg up to show employers and colleges they have particular skills in those certain fields of study.

“You can’t just get out of high school and say, ‘hey, I’ve a job at you know a civil engineering company or hey, I have the opportunity to go into plumbing or go into electronic engineering and more on that, but this helped out a lot. It helps you get a better footing on the outside world,” said Carrillo.

“It excelled me so much. I know how to do more. I have an opportunity to do, I have the opportunity for more jobs and be higher up in the ranks and it pushes me ahead further than anyone else,” said Orick.

“It gave me a really good opportunity to get into an internship that I wouldn’t have had. It’s been cool getting into the job world and seeing how many people are begging to have you because there is such a need for people that are qualified,” said Holton.

AmTech has nine different schools with 30 different pathways to success.

Jay Barrett, principal of AmTech said that student enrollment in the career academy grew by around 1,000 students this school year as many AISD Careers and Tech Education classes moved to the AmTech Career Academy.

AmTech opened its door in the fall of 2021.