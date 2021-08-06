Amigos to host health fair, offering free medical screenings and COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All Amigos locations are set to host a health fair with free medical screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Aug. 7, according to a press release from The United Family.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the public can also receive medical tests including glucose testing and a total cholesterol screening with all three major COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) available at every location, the release said.

“These fairs can be so important for guests in our communities,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We know these medical screenings as well as the COVID-19 vaccine availability can fill a healthcare gap for many of our guests. As always, we hope a lot of folks will come out and take advantage of these free services.”

Amigos locations are listed below: