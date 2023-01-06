AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Amigos grocery stores, the Amarillo location will join others across the Texas plains region to host a health fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event announcement said that the Amigos health fair will offer free screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure checks. Further, organizers noted that there will also be “specially geared food demonstrations and samples.”

In Amarillo and Hereford, the Amigos stores will also host Panhandle Breast Health, which will take applications for no-cost mammograms. Each location is also expected to host different community partners aimed at providing information about health services in their individual communities.

The Amarillo Amigos location can be found at 3300 I-40 East and the Hereford Amigos location can be found at 250 N 25 Mile Ave.

Elsewhere in Amarillo on Saturday, the Amarillo Public Library Northwest Branch at 6100 W 9th will also be hosting a free enrollment assistance event for community members seeking to get or renew insurance through Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The assistance vent will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.