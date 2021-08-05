Amigos locations to host health fair with free medical screenings & COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that all Amigos locations will be hosting a health fair with free medical screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

The United Family said those medical test will include glucose testing as well as a total cholesterol screening.

Each of the three COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) should also be available for guests at every location said the United Family.

“These fairs can be so important for guests in our communities,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We know these medical screenings as well as the COVID-19 vaccine availability can fill a healthcare gap for many of our guests. As always, we hope a lot of folks will come out and take advantage of these free services.”

The Amigos in Amarillo is located at 3300 I-40 East.