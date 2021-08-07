Amigos hosts health fair, with free medical screenings and COVID-19 vaccines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Amigos hosted a health fair today with free medical screenings for the community. The fair was hosted at its store located at 3300 I-40 East.

Store officials said medical tests including glucose tests and cholesterol tests were included in the screenings. All three COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) were available at the event.

United officials told KAMR the services were aimed at filling a healthcare gap in the community.

The fairs were hosted at all Amigos stores in Amarillo, Lubbock, Hereford and Plainview.