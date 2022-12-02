AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said its Amigos stores across the area are set to host the 14th Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The United Family said its guest compete each year for the award of best tamales and this year is no exception. Stores in Amarillo, Hereford, and Plainview are set to host the cook-off, and guests wanting to compete can sign up in-store.

Entry for the event is free but is limited to the first 30 guests who signup.

The news release states that those participating will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. Judging is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said the top prize for the event at each location is a $250 gift card with second place earning a $100 gift card and third place will receive a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Tamal Cook-Off for the 14th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for some friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

Amigos in Amarillo is located at 3300 I-40 E.