AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with America’s SBDC at West Texas A&M University announced upcoming online and in-person training for December.

According to the SBDC press release, events include webinars and in-person training aiming to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills in business.

The upcoming training schedule includes:

Lunch Club Webinar: Project Management:

This Lunch Club aims to act as a guide to help people through different levels of business. This webinar features Brian Enevoldsen, Managing Director of the WT Enterprise Center, who will go over the basics of project management.

This webinar is scheduled for 12:00 pm to 1 p.m. on Jan. 11.

To register, visit here.

QuickBooks Online for Beginners:

This one-day course aims to teach students how to manage finances using QuickBooks Online. Officials said that it does not cover the desktop edition, and computers will be provided for guests. Officials said guests will learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business.

This is an in-person training for a total of $149 scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

To register, visit here.

Payroll Workshop:

This one-hour course is fit for beginners ready to hire their first employee or for those who currently do payroll but need a refresher. Officials said this course aims to teach guests that taxes, deductions, and other payments can turn a simple task into a hassle when it comes to payroll. This course can help you handle payroll accurately and with complete confidence.

This is an in-person course from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

To register, visit here.

Procurement Luncheon:

This event provides networking opportunities for businesses who may be looking to expand their sales of products and services to government agencies like WTAMU, Amarillo College, CNS Pantex, the City of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Transportation, and many others. Our quarterly Procurement Luncheon features programs and speakers from around the Amarillo community who work closely with small businesses.

This event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N Western St.

Due to credit card registration fees, there will be a $5 cancellation fee.

Officials encourage guests to pay in advance using the following link: Here.

To register, visit here.

Introduction to Business Ownership – On Demand:

This course aims to teach students about the basics of business ownership including sales tax, tax IDs, DBAs, and LLCs. Students will also learn the best way to develop their business concept, determine a market strategy, organize their business operations and determine their legal structure.

To register, visit here.