AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the American Quarter Horse Foundation recently announced that the last day to purchase from the 2022 America’s Horse in Art Show at the AQHF will be Saturday.

According to an AQHF news release, the artwork will be available in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pencil, charcoal and bronze.

The foundation states that if buyers can’t make it to Amarillo by Saturday, artwork will also be available online and available for shipping.

For more information on the AQHF America’s Horse in Art Show, visit here.