American Red Cross response in 2021

An American Red Cross van is parked at an Austin-area hotel on Sept. 23, 2020, where Hurricane Laura evacuees are temporarily staying. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Red Cross said it had responded to nearly 100 disasters and provided assistance to more than 330 people in the Texas Panhandle and the Red Cross North Texas Region has also provided more than 12,000 emergency communications and critical community services in support of nearly 7,000 service members and their families.

According to the Red Cross, most of those disasters were home and apartment fires.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Kiley Murray, executive director, American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by volunteering.”

The Red Cross said that donations made on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $65,000 thanks to its regional partners including, the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas, Keeley & Keith Hennington, Sandy & Mike Stepp and an anonymous donor. Donations can be made here.