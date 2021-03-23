American Red Cross holding #helpcantwait fundraiser for ‘Giving Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Red Cross North Texas Region is asking for people to support families that have been impacted by disaster for Giving Day tomorrow, March 24.

According to the Red Cross, financial support can help provide shelter, food, relief items, and emotional support in the #helpcantwait fundraiser.

In 2020, the Red Cross North Texas Region said they responded to 1,600 home fires, 7,900 individuals, and enrolled 40,000 in educational courses.

The organization said that they are grateful for the generosity of the American people on Red Cross Giving Day and throughout the year.

You can donate by visiting redcross.org/givingday or by texting REDCROSS to 90999.