American Red Cross gives Halloween tips as COVID-19 pandemic continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the American Red Cross are encouraging Amarillo residents to stay safe during various Halloween activities this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as more individuals participate in activities.

“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” Kiley Murray, the executive director of the American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle, said in a news release. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”

Some of the tips the American Red Cross is giving parents whose children are participating in Halloween activities, including trick or treating, this year include:

Make a cloth mask a part of a costume, with a costume mask not being a safe substitute for a cloth mask;

Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events this year;

Bring hand sanitizer while trick or treating and use it frequently;

Continue social distancing and avoid trick or treating in large groups;

GIve kids a flashlight so they can see and be seen;

Plan the trick or treating route in advance while walking only on sidewalks and not in the street;

Have an adult check the candy before eating.

For adults participating in trick or treating this year by giving out candy, the American Red Cross encourages them to follow these tips: