American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum adds three temporary exhibits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum said it is hosting three temporary exhibits, “One Artist Show: Jack Sorenson”, “Bloodlines of the Breed”, and “Advancing our Bloodline: The U.S. Remount Service”, that will explore the role the American Quarter Horse played in U.S. history.

The AQHA said, “One Artist Show: Jack Sorenson” celebrates the artwork of Panhandle native and western artist Jack Sorenson, and original artwork by Sorenson can be viewed and purchased at the museum or online through Jan. 7, 2022. Proceeds from the sale of his artwork will support the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum.

The “Bloodlines of the Breed” will take a look at tracing bloodlines of the breed’s foundation sires from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including Lock’s Rondo, Old Billy, Printer, Peter McCue, Steel Dust, Roan Dick, Traveler, Shiloh, Little Joe, Old Fred, and Old Cold Deck.

“Advancing our Bloodline: The U.S. Remount Service” explores from 1908 to 1948, when leading ranchers and horse breeders in America worked with the United States government to advance the bloodlines of the nation’s cavalry horse. This horse breeding initiative intended to produce enough horses to mount the entire cavalry after wartime in the late 1800s. Countless well-known Quarter Horses – including Refrigerator, Easy Jet, Two Eyed Jack, Peppy San Badger and Clabber – can trace their ancestry back to one or more remount stallions.

The AQHA said the “Bloodlines of the Breed” and “Advancing our Bloodline: The U.S. Remount Service” will be available for a limited time.