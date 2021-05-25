American Quarter Horse Association to remain in Amarillo for another decade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Quarter Horse Association will be staying in Amarillo for another decade. Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council approved a business retention incentive presented by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

The Amarillo EDC approved a $3 million incentive over the next ten years to ensure that the AQHA headquarters stay in Amarillo. Members of the local community have also provided a donation to make this a public/private partnership.

Carter said community outreach encouraging the Association to stay was important.

“The citizens have stepped up and are going to put up private money to keep the Quarter Horse here. It is truly a partnership here in Amarillo of economic development between the public and private sector,” said Carter.

The incentive will be paid out as $300,000 a year as long as AQHA maintains $9 million dollars in payroll annually.

Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo EDC said the AQHA is woven into the Amarillo area and it was important to keep the association here.

AQHA Interim Executive Vice President Chad Pierce said they are excited to stay in the panhandle.

“I look forward to many years to come working with the City of Amarillo, and the AEDC on various projects that AQHA has. I’m looking forward to continued events in the city of Amarillo, so it’s something that we’re all, all three parties are very excited to make,” said Pierce.

The AQHA serves over 200,000 members worldwide and Carter said the Association has a $25 million impact on the Amarillo economy annually.

Carter said the Association is in the top ten percent of the oldest businesses in the Amarillo area, with the AQHA will be celebrating 75 years in September.