Update: 11 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During its Tuesday morning announcement, the American Quarter Horse Association said that the 2024 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in Amarillo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. Officials said that the event was previously hosted in Guthrie, Okla.

The AQHA’s released information on the event noted that organizers expect around 2,500 entries to the event, 400 exhibitors, 450 horses, and more than $2.1 million brought into the Amarillo-area economy.

The event is expected to run from June 16 to June 22, 2024. Further events and activities will be announced as the schedule is finalized, said AQHA.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – American Quarter Horse Association announced it would host a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum, located at 2601 E Interstate Drive, to “share some exciting news regarding an event coming to Amarillo.”

At the conclusion of the announcement, noted by the AQHA, those in attendance were also invited to a planned lunch event.

“AQHA is proud to strengthen our relationship with our local community and connect the Texas Panhandle with the national and international equine communities,” noted the organization, though no further details about the incoming event were released at the time of the announcement.

The AQHA, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, has its headquarters hosted in Amarillo and is involved with a number of events and attractions throughout the city, including the sprawling “Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse” art display that has left dozens of vibrantly decorated horse statues dotted around the community.